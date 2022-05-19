All Elite Wrestling, the three-year-old competitor to long-established World Wrestling Entertainment, made a statement when it was able to sell out 25,000 seats for a card at the Arthur Ashe Stadium last September. Tony Khan, the CEO of AEW, told me in a phone interview last week that it will return to Arthur Ashe shortly after the completion of the 2022 US Open for one of its biggest extravaganzas, called Grand Slam.
In addition to having an annual date at the Billie Jean King National Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, AEW appears to be having quarterly cards at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park. AEW’s show there last Wednesday night was a near sellout. Khan demurred when asked if he had approached Madison Square Garden about a show at the world’s most famous arena. “Yeah, we’ve spoken to them,” he replied without much enthusiasm. From his reaction it was clear the Garden will only host WWE matches.
AEW has benefited from the exposure it gets from its two-hour “Dynamite” show on TBS Saturday at 8 p.m. and its hour-long “Rampage” program on TNT at 10 p.m. TNT and TBS are both owned by Warner Media, which just merged with Discovery Communications. Most of the high-level Warner execs have been replaced by those who held similar posts with Discovery.
I asked Khan if he has spoken with new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “I haven’t spoken with him yet,” he replied. I informed him that Zaslav was a Rockland County high school tennis champion and has remained a very skilled player. “I had better schedule a match with him in a hurry!” he laughed.
The AEW roster is an interesting amalgam of wrestling veterans such as Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Keith Lee, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, along with a stable of relative newcomers including Adam Cole, Adam Page, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and arguably its biggest star, Plainview, LI, native Maxwell Jacob Friedman — whose comic timing, rapier wit and solid ring skills have made him a beloved heel.
Female wrestlers get equal billing. Jade Cargill, Serena Deeb, Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker are all headliners. Baker is a real-life dentist in the Orlando area and has worked on her opponents’ teeth after many matches, Khan said.
AEW mixes up the tempo of its shows. Some matches involve old-school scientific grappling with constant holds and reversals. Others involve a lot of dangerous props including chains, chairs and ladders. There have been matches that go for mere seconds while others run 20 minutes or more. And yes, there is ample comedy as well.
“We try to please all kinds of wrestling fans,” Khan said.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
New York Islanders President Lou Lamoriello’s decision to dismiss the team’s popular head coach, Barry Trotz, surprised everyone. Lamoriello called it a business decision. Veteran hockey journalist and Bayside High School alum Ashley Scharge believes the decision had nothing to do with Trotz’s coaching abilities, but rather was based on economics. Trotz was going into the last year of his current contract and wanted a lucrative extension. Lamoriello wanted him to go into the 2022-23 season as a lame duck. Trotz understandably objected to that scenario.
Mets catcher James McCann has not hit the way team management expected when it signed him to a four-year, $40 million contract in the fall of 2020, shortly after Steve Cohen purchased the club from the Wilpons. His defense and pitch calling have been as good as advertised though, so that is why the Mets will surely miss him as he rehabilitates from surgery on his left wrist. He is expected to miss at least six weeks.
Fox Sports stunned the broadcasting world when it announced the signing of Tom Brady to a 10-year, $375 million contract to serve as an NFL analyst when he decides to hang up his spikes. Brady’s salary would be twice that of CBS’s Tony Romo.
The argument has always been “Do sportscasters attract viewers who otherwise would not watch a game if they were not handling the broadcasting chores?” The obvious answer is “Probably not.” On the other hand, advertisers are willing to pay a huge premium for what is perceived to be a big game. Having high-priced talent in the broadcast booth signals “big time” to them.
The obvious issue is whether Brady will be a good television analyst. Hall of Fame names in baseball and football such as Sandy Koufax, Mickey Mantle and Johnny Unitas were subpar in that role, and that is putting it mildly. Fox executives surely watched Brady’s hosting of an April 2005 episode of “Saturday Night Live” multiple times. Brady was terrific even if he didn’t have Peyton Manning’s exquisite comic timing. Manning remains the gold standard of athletes hosting the venerable NBC weekend staple.
There will be lots of slime flying around on Christmas Day as Nickelodeon will telecast its first-ever regular game season that day as the Seattle Seahawks visit the Los Angeles Rams. Nickelodeon has broadcast NFL wildcard playoff games the last three seasons for which it has won Emmy Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.