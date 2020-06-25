Gov. Cuomo broke the news last Monday that the 2020 US Open will take place as scheduled from Aug. 31 through Sept. 13. The next day, United States Tennis Association executives gathered at Arthur Ashe Stadium and conducted a Zoom press conference.
The officials put on their best collective faces as they quickly showed a video of an enthusiastic Serena Williams announcing she was excited to be returning to play at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. In addition, the USTA announced there would be the traditional field of 128 male and female players and the available prize money would be about $53 million.
The US Open won’t be the only pro tennis tournament at the center. The Western & Southern Open, normally held in Mason, Ohio, will be relocating to Queens the week before the Open, effectively replacing the Qualifying Tournament for wild cards. There will be $7 million in prize money.
So much for the good news.
There will be neither fans nor media at the Open. USTA physician and board member Dr. Brian Hainline emphasized the concept of creating a bubble where tennis players would be tested for the virus at their hotels and then come to the King Tennis Center and return to their hotel. He did not have a satisfactory answer when a reporter asked him if it’s realistic to assume that athletes wouldn’t be tempted to sneak out of that bubble other than stating that athletes have a fiduciary duty to each other.
These restrictions, combined with the health risks of traveling, have made many players understandably hesitant to take part in the Open. Roger Federer already announced he’s be passing on it in order to recover from knee surgery. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have previously expressed their reservations. (Djokovic later tested positive for the virus.)
Could this finally be the year perennial American also-ran John Isner wins a major title? Perhaps Merrick’s own Noah Rubin, whose family is from Bayside, can make a run.
Fans who want to see professional tennis, albeit in a more low-stakes manner, can travel to the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia (a favorite getaway of Washington politicos) and catch World Team Tennis as all the teams will be playing there including our own New York Empire.
Among the notables who will be part of this year’s WTT lineup are Sloane Stephens, Francis Tiafoe, Ryan Harrison, Jack Sock, Sam Querrey, Donald Young, Milos Raonic, Genie Bouchard, and retired legends Kim Clijsters and Mardy Fish. CBS Sports Network will be televising a number of WTT matches.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
While it’s almost impossible to hear any music on New York’s long-running oldies, er, I mean “classic hits” station, WCBS-FM, that were recorded before 1980, there are happily more listening options than ever for fans of ’60s and ’70s tunes.
Terrestrial radio Farmingdale’s WHLI (1100 AM) has changed formats from crooners of my parents’ generation such as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Rosemary Clooney and so on, to baby boomer oldies. WHLI can be picked up on radios in most parts of Queens and it can also be heard on the internet and vocal devices.
Fans of the music of the aforementioned singers which WHLI dropped can hear them on Palm Springs, Calif., KWXY, which can be heard online (kwxy.com) and on all voice-activated devices. KWXY has become a guilty pleasure for me.
Satellite radio’s Sirius XM was able to get off the ground 20 years ago because subscribers were willing to pay for music they loved but were having trouble finding with the passage of time on either the AM or FM radio bands.
Sirius XM devotes a channel for the music from every decade ranging from the 1950s through today. Each Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. on its 60s on 6 channel, veteran Philadelphia disc jockey Dave Hoeffel counts down the Billboard Top 40 hits from that week during a random year from the 1960s. It’s also available on demand on Sirius XM’s website. Hoeffel is a terrific raconteur who provides great information nuggets about many of the records he plays.
You can find oldies outlets all over the internet and many are quite good. My favorite, however, is Pop Gold Radio (popgoldradio.com) run by longtime New Jersey radio personality and diehard Mets fan Don Tandler.
Each Saturday, Tandler counts down the hit singles of that week in a given year from the late 1950s through the mid-1980s based on sales and airplay from a different local radio station across the country. He generally favors New York radio legends WABC and WMCA but he has been known to spotlight Philadelphia’s WFIL and WIBG as well as Chicago’s WLS and Los Angeles’s KHJ.
Every weekday from noon to 1 Tandler plays your requests on the air, which leads to a very eclectic hour of listening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.