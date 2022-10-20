As soon as the Mets were bounced from the playoffs by the San Diego Padres, SNY air personalities Gary Cohen, Gary Apple, Todd Zeile and Jerry Blevins discussed the numerous free agents who will no longer be under contract once the World Series ends. The biggest names were two-time Cy Young Award-winner Jacob deGrom, top closer Edwin Diaz and centerfielder Brandon Nimmo.
The loss of any members of that triumvirate would hurt the Mets’ fortunes for 2023, but the consensus among the SNY broadcasting crew was that Mets General Manager Billy Eppler should make re-signing Nimmo his top priority. Nimmo was the Mets’ top pick in the 2011 amateur draft, and he has become one of the team’s most popular players because of his talent, on-field hustle and friendliness to fans and media.
It is not a state secret Nimmo would like to remain in Flushing, but it would be fallacious to assume he will be back. Nimmo’s father is a CPA and will be a key advisor to him with respect to the tax implications of where he will be playing, as well as comparing the present value of the multi-year deals he will be offered. Nimmo’s agent is the tough-as-nails Scott Boras, so the Mets had better forget about getting any price reductions based on sentimentality.
Another factor that will help Nimmo’s negotiating posture is the slim number of quality centerfielders who will be on the market. Not to denigrate former Mets Albert Almora and Travis Jankowski, but signing either as a replacement for Nimmo would not please Citi Field patrons.
One replacement option for Nimmo, should he depart, could be another Mets alum, Michael Conforto. Like Nimmo, Conforto is a Scott Boras client, and he was a homegrown Mets player as he was taken in the first round of the 2014 draft. Injuries conspired to keep him from reaching his potential, but Conforto still racked up very respectable numbers on offense and was a solid defender with a strong arm. He was also a leader in the clubhouse.
Things turned sour for Conforto in 2021. Not only was he entering his walk year, but he was the team’s union rep with an industry work stoppage looming. The result was he had a miserable season. The Mets still offered Conforto a one-year, $18.4 million deal, which he rejected. He found no takers for his services, and then suffered a shoulder injury causing him to miss the 2022 season.
Scott Boras will ensure a Mets-Conforto reunion won’t come cheaply. Eppler, who joined the organization in November 2021, does not have a relationship with him. Nonetheless, stranger things have happened.
Much has been made of the Mets’ poor play in September, which set up the team’s disappointing loss to the San Diego Padres in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. What seems to have been forgotten is how the Houston Astros swept four games with the Mets in early summer, and only one of the contests was competitive. In retrospect, it was a harbinger the Mets were not as good as their regular season record indicated.
This past Friday morning the Mets held a meeting in the Citi Field press conference room where Eppler and Manager Buck Showalter spoke with writers from the few remaining daily newspapers that still cover the team.
Showalter said he would rather win fewer games during the regular season but win the World Series. That was an obvious statement. Eppler said the Mets must succeed in the future through their minor league system as opposed to signing free agents. Of course, that is what every baseball general manager has said for the past 50 years.
Baseball Digest, the venerable publication covering the nation’s pastime — and which is celebrating its 80th anniversary — has named Yankees slugging outfielder Aaron Judge as its player of the year and Mets closer Edwin Diaz its relief pitcher of the year.
There is something strange about the Philadelphia Phillies being the last National League East team standing. Then again, their “Red October” merchandise slogan was far superior to the Amazins’ “These Mets.”
Has Maurice “Mo” Harkless, who was a star basketball player at Forest Hills High School and St. John’s University, reached the end of his NBA career? Last week the Houston Rockets cut the well-traveled Harkless, who has had trouble sticking with a team throughout his 10-year NBA career.
Breweries have had difficulty selling non-alcohol beers to sports fans. Heineken, which has not invested in the sports market the way Anheuser-Busch and Coors have, just purchased an ice-surfacing machine (the generic name for a Zamboni) to be used at New York Islanders home games at UBS Arena. It will be decorated with large Heineken 0.0 cans. Give Heineken credit for producing a novel way of promoting its product.
It seems as if everyone these days has a podcast. Keith Olbermann, in conjunction with IHeartRadio, recently launched “Countdown with Keith Olbermann.” Olbermann’s daily show runs about 45 minutes as he riffs on politics, pop culture and sports. The real fun is when he gleefully goes after anyone he didn’t like from his lengthy television career. He has revived his “worst person in the world” bit from his old MSNBC show.
“The Circus,” Showtime’s long-running half-hour show that takes viewers behind the scenes in the world of politics, is back on Sunday nights with its focus on the upcoming midterms. While John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Jennifer Palmieri are back as hosts, Alex Wagner has departed the show to host her 9 PM MSNBC weeknight show, “Alex Wagner Tonight.”
Showtime has made a limited-run series based on the 1980 film about a male escort, “American Gigolo.” Jon Bernthal does an impressive job channeling his inner Richard Gere playing Julian Kaye. Bernthal’s Kaye is trying to earn an honest living in 2022 Los Angeles after being framed for the murder of a client in 2005. And yes, this TV version of “American Gigolo” also utilizes the 1980 hard-driving Blondie hit that opened the 1980 film.
The Exxxotica Expo (the triple Xs are deliberate) was the biggest adult entertainment convention in the Northeast for years before Covid-19 struck. Social distancing does not lend itself to adult entertainment. In a sign the pandemic is hopefully behind us, the Exxxotica Expo is returning this weekend to its longtime home, the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center, located in Edison, NJ.
In addition to adult film stars signing autographed glossies and vendors selling videos, magazines and miscellaneous paraphernalia, there will be seminars on writing erotic fiction; sex and politics; and the treatment of sex workers around the world. There will be a pole dancing contest, which if we strip everything away (full pun intended), is one of the most challenging form of athletics, gymnastics.
