Although Tom Seaver had been in ill health in recent years because of battles with both dementia and Lyme disease, the news of his death was a shock for most since there weren’t any reports of him being critically ill. Like many with pre-existing conditions, Seaver was susceptible to COVID and it appears the coronavirus robbed him of at least a couple of years of life.
Mets fans know all of his accomplishments on the diamond, so there’s no need to rehash them here. What is overlooked is how much of a pop culture icon he was. He was a pitchman for top-tier brands such as Phillips 66, Sears and Royal Crown Cola. Few baseball players have had that kind of Madison Avenue portfolio.
Seaver transcended baseball so much that when his death was announced last Wednesday night, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell dropped their usual anti-Trump banter to reminisce about him.
The first time I spoke with Seaver was in the dugout at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia in 1983. I realized there wasn’t anything I could tell him he hadn’t heard millions of times, so I said as much to him and added my dad and I always enjoyed watching him work. He seemed appreciative and shook my hand. In 2002, the Mets held a press conference to announce position by position who the greatest players were in team history. Seaver obviously was named the greatest right-handed starting pitcher. I jokingly asked him if he was worried Jack Fisher, a decent pitcher in the 1960s, would edge him out. Aware of his reputation for being arrogant, he sternly pointed to his Hall of Fame ring. He waited before dropping the wrestling heel persona by giving me a knowing wink and smile.
He spent the past 20 years tending to his vineyard in Calistoga, Calif., where he produced GTS cabernet sauvignon. Unlike many celebrities who merely lend their name to a wine brand, Seaver worked hard at being a vintner and was widely respected in Napa Valley.
A few years ago I ran into him at Citi Field and told him I wasn’t a big fan of California reds and preferred pinot noir from Oregon. He wasn’t the least bit offended and understood why I liked pinot noir and started discussing the varietal. “The problem is pinot noir requires a very finicky grape,” Seaver said. “You can’t get consistency from one year to the next because it depends on so many different factors such as the amount of rainfall, sunshine, temperature, the composition of the soil and even its slope.”
I’ve discovered, to my chagrin, he was right. The same pinto noir brand can be great one year and terrible the next.
Rest in peace, Tom Terrific.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
Someone will have to explain to me why the Mets hierarchy is so dead set against having Seth Lugo be a starting pitcher. He rarely embarrasses himself whenever he has been called upon to start, yet he has been assigned to the bullpen against his wishes.
With the Mets out of starting options on Saturday night, manager Luis Rojas with the blessing of general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, allowed Lugo to start against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
Lugo didn’t disappoint as he struck out eight in five innings of work with the only blemish being a first-inning home run hit by Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins.
The Mets won 5-1, which snapped both a four-game losing streak to the Phillies and a drought by Mets starting pitchers who hadn’t earned a win in 20 straight games.
The Yankees invested over $300 million in pitcher Gerrit Cole when they signed him as a free agent this past winter. Given that kind of compensation, along with his past performance, it’s understandable a number of media pundits and Yankees fans were starting to express panic after he lost his third straight start on Saturday night. To make matters worse, he was battered around by the Baltimore Orioles, a traditional patsy opponent for the Yankees.
Everyone take a deep breath. Even the best players have slumps. Cole will be fine.
Novak Djokovic getting tossed from the 2020 US Open on Sunday for inadvertently hitting a line judge in the throat with a tennis ball when he was frustrated with his performance is a reminder to everyone that even superstars need to control their temper. For a lot of us mortals that’s easier said than done.
At least now the 2020 US Open will be remembered for something other than its being played without spectators.
According to the sports media website Awful Announcing, CBS is working on a drama inspired by Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Andrew Dawson, who became a funeral home owner in the Miami area after leaving baseball.
What was overlooked in the recent threat by President Trump to stop the funding of Stars & Stripes, the official newspaper of our armed forces, was that it has a terrific sports section and provides extensive coverage of the teams of our various military institutions of higher learning. Happily, Trump quickly reversed his initial decision.
Life and style
Swiftwick has just introduced a line of performance socks which pay tribute to our national parks. Normally I would assume Yellowstone National Park would be the biggest seller but I have a hunch California’s Yosemite Park will be the most popular in the line thanks to Trump’s recent memorable struggle pronouncing it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.