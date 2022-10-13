On Sunday night Mets manager Buck Showalter and stars Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor spoke about the great season the team had, and how their loss in the Wild Card Series to the San Diego Padres would not alter that. Centerfielder Brandon Nimmo accurately captured the mood of the fan base “Nobody cares about our 101 wins. We didn’t get it done in the postseason.”
Mets fans were angry not because the San Diego Padres, who won 89 games during the year, beat their favorite team in the rubber game of the Wild Card Series. Teams with better records have frequently lost in the postseason. Rather, Mets fans saw trouble brewing for well over a month, and their worst fears about their beloved team were realized Sunday night.
Things went downhill for the Mets after they won two out of three from the Dodgers at Citi Field in late August. They proceeded to go 2-6 against the Cubs, Nationals and Marlins — teams playing out the string — before getting swept by the Braves in Atlanta two weekends ago, costing them the National League East title, and with that, the opportunity to avoid the Wild Card Series that doomed them.
Many Mets players tried to downplay the significance of the Braves debacle, but again, the usually optimistic Nimmo refused to sugarcoat things. “We threw our best pitchers at them, and they stuffed us,” he said dejectedly following the Mets’ third straight loss in Atlanta.
The Mets’ hitting was awful the last five weeks of the season, but the team historically has lived and died with its pitching, and its top three pitchers, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Chris Bassitt, were disappointing, to put it mildly. The only redeeming aspect of the Wild Card Series was deGrom’s performance in Saturday’s 7-3 win.
Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks must be more upset with the Mets’ flop than even their most ardent fans. Had the Mets won, they would have had a best-of-five series with the Dodgers. That would have been ratings gold for Fox. The Dodgers-Padres series will only excite folks from Santa Barbara to San Ysidro.
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie discussed how millennials who grew up with participation trophies are unprepared for life with Bill Maher on his HBO show, “Real Time,” last Friday night. “I made sure my kids were Mets fans so they could understand adversity!”
The Mets’ fate may have been sealed with their bizarre playoff slogan, “These Mets,” which adorned apparel at Citi Field concession stands. That phrase begged for a bad outcome and ridicule. Expect “these items” to be on the clearance rack immediately.
At a Citi Field press conference held the day before the Wild Card Series got underway, Mets shortstop Lindor spoke about how excited he was getting new swag at his locker. Alonso emphasized the term “postseason” on his sweatshirt. “That means a lot to me since the since the season is over for most teams.”
Showalter was not as excited as the players were about getting new clothing. He saw that as needless stuff and then started rattling off the late comedian George Carlin’s bit on collecting “stuff.” Showalter admitted he was a huge fan of his. When I asked him about my favorite comedian, Robert Klein, Showalter said he found him too mean-spirited. I was surprised to hear that because Klein rarely uses profanity and his bits have always been upbeat.
Buck Showalter managed his San Diego Padres counterpart, Bob Melvin, when he was a player. Both Showalter and Melvin were hired over the winter to replace younger managers, Luis Rojas and Jace Tingler, respectively, and wound up having more success than they had.
I asked Melvin why, in a society that idolizes youth and tends to be dismissive of anyone over 60, baseball is bucking the trend. “That has only happened over the last three or four years. Team owners are realizing analytics is not everything.”
Melvin is right, of course. Analytics don’t measure the managing of personalities over a long season and the ability to deal with the media over that same period.
