As we recover from crisis, our communities thrive thanks to “radical generosity.” And never is this more evident than during this season of hope.
For people of faith, the Lenten Season that leads to Easter Sunday is synonymous with renewal and new life. During this time of year Christians recognize and honor the ultimate sacrifice and generosity of Jesus Christ.
As we come together to celebrate the Holy Day of Easter, we also recognize the sacrifice and selflessness of the people who make up our broader community, especially over the last two years. New Yorkers across the city lost too much during the pandemic, but we also saw the best of the human spirit as people engaged in selfless acts of service to support those in need.
Fortunately, our neighborhoods are in a stronger, healthier place than they have been since the virus first struck. We are finally regaining a sense of normalcy. But that does not mean that families are not still struggling, or that our neighbors don’t still need help.
We saw that need firsthand within St. Francis Prep’s own community. Parents were worried about their children’s education amid a health crisis that for too many also became a financial dilemma. Families continue to face so many uncertainties, but a robust, values-based education for their children should not be one of them.
At St. Francis Prep, I made a commitment to our families that no student would be denied a Prep education due to any financial hardship caused by the pandemic. Not surprisingly, our community rose and stood together, and the support for students thus far has been overwhelming. Our incredible alumni community and supporters helped raise more than $1.8 million in donations benefitting more than 400 students through our TerrierSTAR (Student Tuition Assistance and Relief) campaign.
More recently, we celebrated the largest ever single donation the Prep has ever received — a $1 million gift from an anonymous alumnus who graduated 67 years ago — in honor of his late classmate and in support of a scholarship fund that provides assistance for students in need.
The gift was wholly representative of the generosity and service enshrined in the education we seek to instill in every student. It’s a lesson that nearly 600 graduating seniors will take out into the world in just a few short weeks when they join the ranks of alumni and, more importantly, leaders within their own communities as they continue to grow and give back.
This spirit is also central to what keeps community institutions like the Prep alive and thriving for future generations. Each and every one of us is able to support and serve our neighbors in need in our own ways. After all, generosity is not to be measured just in means but also in spirit. Whether it’s by offering your time to those less fortunate, or sharing wisdom with a young person finding their way, we can inspire more acts of kindness with each moment we take to give back.
And while the Prep’s namesake may be known as a firm practitioner of radical generosity, St. Francis also firmly believed in the power of hope in the face of adversity.
“Start by doing what's necessary, then what's possible,” St. Francis says. “And suddenly you are doing the impossible.”
Brother Leonard Conway is President of St. Francis Preparatory School, the nation’s largest private Catholic high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.