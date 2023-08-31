The Queens Chronicle’s 2023 Back to School and Fall Guide special supplement is in your hands — either just a few pages away or, if you’re reading this online, a few clicks away. Each story is posted at qchron.com as an individual item, and the entire section is there in PDF form.
You’re not going to just go right to our one-stop public school calendar for 2023-24 so you can cut it out and put it on the fridge, are you? It’s perfect for that. The city’s listing online takes up two pages; ours is all on one. The freezer door is where our calendar wants to be. You just have to make sure you don’t skip all the stories on the way to it!
One of our staples leads off the supplement: a look at new schools and expansions in Queens. Much of the borough has long lacked enough school seats. And while it’s true that overall student population has been dropping, the ongoing influx of migrants is changing the calculus. Find out where the new seats are. (And if you’re lucky enough to have a kid going to the new IS 429 in Sunnyside, which our education editor just toured, it’s got a baby grand piano and a parent room. Alas, the former is not in the latter, but still.)
In addition to traditional district schools, we have a piece on charters, an option that appeals to many families — enough so there are waiting lists. Another story talks about why parents might choose a Catholic education, whether they’re of the faith or not. We talk to some top schools.
Not shy about tackling the hard issues even in a seasonal supplement, we have a piece looking at how school curricula are being adjusted to better incorporate groups who historically have been marginalized: the black community, LGBTQ+ people and others. It’s an ongoing project.
Beyond the classroom, we examine how schools are trying to mold their student athletes into leaders not just on the field or court but in life. So it always has been, but both the Public School Athletic League and the Catholic High School Athletic Association are increasing their efforts in that area. Sport is not just an extracurricular activity, it’s about “building an individual for life,” the top CHSAA official for Brooklyn and Queens schools told us.
Lastly, one of our writers hit the stores, both chains and indies, to report on youth fashion from preteen to college.
On the Fall Guide side, we start with our traditional listing of upcoming community theater shows, by our expert who’s been covering the boards for us for decades. Leave it to him to notice a distinct trend away from big musicals and toward actual plays. Let’s see what audiences think!
Next we go into some detail about a number of the latest exhibits in our museums and art galleries — everything from vaunted MoMA PS1 in Long Island City to the Garage Art Center in Bayside, which is just what it’s name says it is. Small space does not mean small art, though.
We’re all about Queens, of course, but it’s long been a tradition to include one piece on a day trip outside the city, or maybe just outside the borough, in these supplements. This time we turn our gaze toward the Pocono Mountains. When you need a break from the concrete, the scooters, the sirens, the Poconos have it all: natural parks, theme parks, rafting, cycling, zip lines, haunted houses, a big animal park and so on. Pharmacies that stay open until 11 and the 24-hour transit system will still be here when you get back.
Among the toughest topics we cover is what the Mets can do in the fall and beyond to field a better team next year. Again, we have our expert on the job — he’s been watching the Amazin’s up close for decades. You might need some comfort food after reading that one, though, so we have a story with some nice recipes for cooler weather.
We’re here with you at the change of seasons as always.
