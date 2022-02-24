Everyone’s furious at Con Ed for jacking up electric rates this year. And some of that anger is justified, but mostly the utility is just passing along increased costs and hedging against more in the future. The real culprits, aside from the inflation that has hit every sector of the economy, including energy, are our elected officials. They’re the ones restricting the market and driving up costs, like their counterparts elsewhere in the country.
The main target of ones ire should be former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It was Cuomo who, pretty much singlehandedly, forced the shutdown of the Indian Point Energy Center, which had been supplying one-quarter of the city’s power. You can’t cut 25 percent of the supply of anything without driving up costs, as anyone who’s paid attention in a high school-level business class knows.
Cuomo certainly knew it, but he was determined to shut down Indian Point’s two nuclear reactors, whether out of genuine concerns about people’s safety or other, more Cuomoesque reasons, like the shady payments a rival gas-powered plant was making to the wife of the governor’s crooked aide Joe Percoco. Whatever the cause, Cuomo made it clear from 2011 on that he would force Indian Point to close. The federal government was poised to grant its two reactors permission to operate for decades more, but the governor’s take put a stop to that.
Now he and the environmentalists who always sought to close the plant can rest safe in the knowledge that New York State’s carbon emissions have increased because more natural gas is being burned to produce electricity. We all get to cope with the higher bills, and don’t think Con Ed is done — it’s seeking permission to raise electric rates 11 percent and natural gas 18 percent next. In part, that will be so it can afford mandates to use more green energy, such as wind, solar and hydroelectric, that not just Cuomo but our state lawmakers have enacted.
Do you feel safer with the nuclear power station 25 miles north of here shut down? Do you feel better knowing that our laws will require less use of natural gas in the future? (And don’t forget that Cuomo also banned fracking, nixing another source of gas, to protect drinking water.) If so, great, but realize the price of all that is higher energy bills. And if not, remember that the main drivers of this were Cuomo and the legislators who have long allowed such an imperial governorship to exist here.
