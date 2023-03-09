The vice squad used to be something a police department would have — cops dedicated to going after things like gambling, drugs and prostitution. Today the vice squad is your state government — officials dedicated to legalizing things like gambling, drugs and prostitution.
Go to a corner store and you see the great job the state has done with what one calls “the numbers racket” when the mob does it but “the lottery” when the state does it. Inundated with ads touting “a dollar and a dream,” poor and working-class saps dump dollar after dollar into scratchoffs and quick picks, flooding Albany with cash on top of the taxes we pay.
Now we’ve got the marijuana mess our wise leaders have sparked, legalizing it but insisting only licensed dealers can sell it (and to get a license you must have a criminal record or a close relative who does!) and rolling out the process too slowly. The free market wasn’t slow, with an estimated 1,400 illegal shops popping up across the city virtually overnight. The only people who couldn’t see that coming are the ones who “humbly seek your vote” every couple years.
And now some of those folks want to decriminalize prostitution — or sex work, as they’ve been calling it in an effort to legitimize it and prepare you for what’s coming. One Queens lawmaker, Democratic Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas of Jackson Heights, is sponsoring the bill.
Wait, you might think, don’t we already have enough prostitution on Roosevelt Avenue, on Starr Street, in the hotels and massage parlors? Do we really need to encourage more by basically legalizing it? Do we really need to aid Asian organized crime and Mexican drug cartels by making it easier for them to sex traffick underage girls? Do we really need to say, “It’s legal, it’s none of my business,” and look away as guys hand out “chica chica” cards with pictures of girls and phone numbers on them to drum up business? Do we need to look the other way as troubled young women descend from stripping to Only Fans to turning tricks?
It’s amazing how glib the advocates are about prostitution, speaking as if it’s just another profession. Decriminalization “takes away all the criminalized aspects of sex workers just doing their job,” said an activist and former prostitute known as SX Noir, according to NY1. “And what this will do is allow sex workers to have better access to housing, to medical resources and ultimately just living their lives.”
But then NY1 quotes Alex Wilson, associate counsel for the New York State Sheriff’s Association, as saying that not adding regulation, as in Nevada, but instead “creating essentially an open market, or a free market for the type of conduct described in the bill, could present problems.”
We’ve got the state pushing you to throw money away on lottery tickets — and now sports betting too, with $16 billion wagered in the first year. We’ve got the state legalizing pot and saying it wants to “lead the nation in advancing the science of cannabis and dismantling the stigma surrounding cannabis” while wreaking havoc by giving illegal dealers the impression they could set up shop in stores. And now the state might encourage and destigmatize prostitution.
Proponents say legalization is the best way to protect the mostly young women who engage in sex work from all the problems prostitutes have faced since the beginning of time: the beatings, the trafficking, the theft of money, the discarding as they age. Don’t buy it. As the group Demand Abolition says, on a web page linking to dozens of studies: “Countries that have legalized or decriminalized commercial sex often experience a surge in human trafficking, pimping, and other related crimes. Prostitution, regardless of whether it’s legal or not, involves so much harm and trauma it cannot be seen as a conventional business.” Keep it illegal.
