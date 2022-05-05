In the New York Press Association’s 2021 newspaper contest pitting weeklies from all across the state against one another, the Queens Chronicle racked up more points for its news content than any paper in the city.
We won three first-place awards, two second-place awards, one third-place and two honorable mentions for our coverage. We fielded the Rookie Reporter of the Year, Associate Editor Deirdre Bardolf. We did pretty well in the awards announced last weekend, reflecting our drive to serve you.
It’s an honor to get the recognition and we always appreciate NYPA’s Spring Conference, at which the awards in our friendly competition against scores of other papers are handed out and people get together to trade stories, learn new skills, reinforce old ones and remember that even in today’s rapidly changing environment, traditional journalism still matters. Maybe even more so.
