Remember the good old days — no, not February, though that seems a kind of golden age today — back when we held an election and found out who won the very same day we voted?
Those days are gone, thanks to the expansion of mail-in voting. No complaint there — the more easily and safely people can vote, the better, and there’s scant evidence of any of the fraud a certain fearmonger with a big mouth and bad spray tan in Washington, DC, imagines it brings.
But Tom Petty was right: The waiting is the hardest part. The Democratic primaries were held June 23, and it turns out the Board of Elections is not even going to start counting absentee ballots until July 8. Why?
The results of several races are up in the air, including for seats in Congress and the state Assembly. Even the race for borough president is undecided, though Councilman Donovan Richards’ lead seems pretty solid. But today, who knows? Last year it seemed as if Tiffany Cabán had won the race for district attorney, but today it’s Melinda Katz who’s serving as our top prosecutor. The counting in that contest went on for weeks.
Let’s hope we don’t have to bear that again. But at the very least, we should be able to begin counting sooner than 15 days after the election. Why wait until all the ballots have arrived? Just count them as they come in. Obviously things can be sped up: Staten Island will begin counting its votes July 6. Why should Queens ever play second fiddle to Staten Island?
