Give ’em an inch and they’ll take a yard, eh, Mr. Wolkoff? Or, in your case, thousands upon thousands of square feet, and then $6.75 million of your hard-earned money.
Yes, Gerald Wolkoff, the developer who owned what once was the 5Pointz graffiti mecca in Long Island City, has lost his appeal and will have to pay all that money to 21 artists whom he had let use his property as their canvas.
Wolkoff violated copyright law, a judge had found, because he whitewashed the graffiti without giving the artists a chance to preserve it in some way. And last week the Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the decision.
Never mind that art on the building had been painted on and painted over repeatedly over the years by the artists themselves. It was only Wolkoff, who covered it all up prior to tearing the buildings down and redeveloping the site, as planned all along, who had to pay up.
“I let them go for 25 years, one after the other, after the other, and then I wanted to build my building,” he told the Chronicle this week.
But, when it came time to build, the art world squealed. So he showed them, destroying their prized works. Now, the 21 artists will get an average payout of $321,428.57. Not a bad deal, is it?
The lesson, as the artists see it, is that graffiti has been elevated and is now seen as a legitimate form of art (does that mean the MTA should stop scrubbing it off subway cars?). Another lesson may be that if your property is vandalized, nip it in the bud and don’t let the result become legitimized. It won’t be your property anymore, even in a court of law.
