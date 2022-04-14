Maybe former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton is right, and Tuesday’s terror attack on a train in Brooklyn that injured 29 people, 10 of them with gunshot wounds, will be an inflection point. Speaking on WOR Radio Wednesday morning, Bratton speculated that the attack, which miraculously took no lives, though it scarred many, could serve that purpose in the same way that the subway slaying of tourist Brian Watkins in September 1990 did.
If you remember 1990 in New York, you remember how terrible crime was. That was the year when murders peaked, at 2,245 citywide, four and a half times as many as last year’s 485. And you may remember how after Watkins was stabbed to death while his family was attacked in a vicious mugging on a subway platform by at least half a dozen thugs, the city’s attitude toward crime took a sharp turn.
Enough is enough, people said. We’ve had it. It’s time to seriously go after the criminal element and stop the bloodshed. Key to the effort was Bratton, then chief of the Transit Police, which were separate from the NYPD at the time. Thanks to anti-crime efforts such as his, as well as those of then-Council Speaker Peter Vallone Sr. of Astoria, who got lawmakers and the mayor to agree to hire more police, crime began to go down. Then came Mayor Rudy Giuliani and the CompStat tracking system and it took a sharp downward turn that lasted until just a couple years ago.
Today crime is rising again. The trend began in 2019 (yes, before the pandemic and when the economy was booming) and has generally continued since then. In Queens, the seven major crimes the NYPD tracks are up 51.9 percent so far this year compared to the first quarter of 2021. The citywide increase is 36.5 percent. We’ve got more robberies, rapes, felony assaults, shootings, car thefts and grand larcenies so far this year than last. At least murder has fallen a bit.
One major problem is the insane bail “reform” law of 2019, which has turned the system into an even greater revolving door than it was before. Gov. Hochul introduced some reforms of the “reform” during budget negotiations and got them through over the objections of our state legislative leaders, but they’re not enough. Yes, judges will be able to take public safety into account and impose bail on those accused of a slew of serious crimes when a gun is used, but not if some other deadly weapon is. And the crimes in question, such as attempted murder and rape, are already bail-eligible. It’s lower-level but still violent acts for which judges still cannot set bail or consider how dangerous someone is to the public — something all 49 other states allow.
District attorneys’ offices also will get more funding to help them meet the 2019 “reform” law’s stringent rules on providing evidence to defendants immediately, which have been causing cases to be dropped and prosecutors to quit.
Although broader measures are needed, there’s no doubt that gun crimes have to be the focus of crackdowns both legislatively and on the streets. We hope Mayor Adams’ new antigun units are getting results, though we’re sorry to see they’re not in plainclothes. And we applaud President Biden for issuing an order forcing the manufacturers of key parts for ghost guns to finally start putting serial numbers on them. Those untraceable, homemade firearms are getting more and more common — one allegedly was used to kill 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo in the Bronx last week. Scores of parts for them have been seized in Queens recently. Making them traceable should help both discourage their manufacture and track down the shooters when they are used.
Now let’s see the subway shooting and Yambo’s death galvanize the city to attack crime more aggressively, as in 1990, and to marginalize those who would get in the way.
