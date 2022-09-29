Where were the cops? That’s one thing JFK Airport security guard and mother of five Elizabeth Gomes has wondered since she was savagely beaten, kicked again and again, by some degenerate at the Howard Beach A train station last week. She may end up losing her vision in one eye as a result of the savagery.
Well, a lot of the cops have retired or switched to other departments. The NYPD has gone from its peak of 40,700 officers in late 2001 to about 36,000 today. And some of those who remained were put on leave or fired, because they refused to get their Covid-19 shots. On Tuesday the city finally agreed to stop defying a court order and threatening more with the same fate. It also should take back any who were put on leave without pay or fired over vaccine refusal, because we just don’t have enough experienced cops out there right now.
The feeling of lawlessness is pervasive. There’s the case of Gomes, allegedly beaten senseless by a man with a long criminal record who killed his foster grandmother at age 14. On Tuesday, four males were shot in Ozone Park. Last week, four were shot in Elmhurst, one fatally. And on it goes.
Meanwhile we continue to face complete lunacy in some quarters. Western Queens City Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani are distributing a document to small businesses advising them how to handle various problems. While it contains a few worthy ideas and lists some good hotline numbers, most of it is dangerous nonsense. And it’s explicitly meant to be a resource in lieu of calling the police.
Instead it advises putting civilians in harm’s way. When encountering an escalating conflict, it says, one might intervene by doing things like saying, “No,” “Stop” or “That is not OK”; or saying the same (annoying) thing to someone threatening, such as “Have a good day!” — over and over again. The document avoids words such as crime and victim in favor of ones such as harm and survivor.
Such things might work sometimes, but they also put untrained people at risk. Often you just need the police. Let’s get them all back on the job.
