Let’s go to the movies! That favorite cry of teens and families and just about anyone else looking for some easy entertainment has been silenced in the city for nearly a year, but it’s about to be heard again, as theaters can begin reopening March 5.
You know you want to go. However great your big TV is, however much you like watching things up close on your phone, there’s nothing like going to the movies. As AMC Entertainment President Adam Aron, put it in announcing that his theaters will reopen right away, “We look forward to welcoming back our New York City guests to the big seats, big sounds and big screens that are only possible at a movie theater.”
Importantly, Aron also said that with nearly 10 million people having returned to AMC theaters since August, not one case of Covid-19 has been reported. That only makes sense — theaters are large, well-ventilated spaces with lots of room when capacity is limited. In the city, it will be 25 percent.
We hope theaters here also follow the lead of many outside the city and screen not just new flicks but favorites from the past. Everything from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” to “Do the Right Thing,” “Groundhog Day” and “The Notebook” is being shown today. We’d go even further into the Hollywood vault: Let’s get films like “Casablanca,” “Rear Window” and “The Wizard of Oz” on screen. The classic choices are endless.
Whatever your taste, break out the popcorn and take one giant leap back to the world we’ve been missing. A two-hour break from the realities of today could be just what you need. Let’s go!
