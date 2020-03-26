We all want the nightmare we’ve been living in to end as soon as possible, so we can be free once again to live, work and play. But President Trump’s dream of getting things up and running again by Easter — April 12, just over two weeks from now — is just that: a dream.
All politicians try to mold reality to fit their vision of it, especially in their rhetoric. Trump takes that propensity to an absurd degree, and in the case of the killer coronavirus, an irresponsible and even dangerous one.
“I would love to have the country opened up, and rarin’ to go by Easter,” Trump said Tuesday.
There’s simply no way that can happen. Much more on target were the comments made the same day by Gov. Cuomo, who has quickly emerged as a real leader in the fight against COVID-19. Blasting the federal government for not being able to provide the critical equipment hospitals here will need to keep patients alive as cases continue surging, Cuomo noted that Trump had said the battle against the virus is a war. He agreed that it is and implored the president to “then act like it’s a war” and take over the supply chain for necessary equipment as he is authorized to do under the Defense Production Act, so that items like ventilators and medical masks can get where they need to go.
None of us likes the terrible state we’re in now, with so many businesses shuttered and the economy appearing to collapse before our eyes. But we cannot reverse the financial crisis that has developed before we reverse the health crisis that caused it. And that requires strictly adhering to social distancing rules and keeping nonessential workers at home, until the tide turns. Otherwise we could end up like India, where too many people didn’t take social distancing seriously, coronavirus cases jumped and the government imposed a three-week total lockdown. That would be worse than what we’re living under, bad as things are here.
We don’t like this any more than you do. The Queens Chronicle has been deeply impacted by social distancing and the shutdown of the economy. We need people going out so they can pick up the paper and we need businesses up and running so they can advertise. And of course the lives of everyone in the Chronicle family, from the publisher to the most-infrequent freelance contributor, have been upended in countless ways just like everyone else’s.
But if we have to put up with this for two or three months so that we can be confident in everyone’s health and safety when things get back to normal, it’ll be worth it. There will come a day when you can go out without fear again — to see a movie, go to a museum, run to the store, dance in a club, lay out on the beach and do everything else you want to do. We just can’t start doing those things again prematurely.
Meanwhile, these days are reminding us of some old heroes — and shining a light on new ones. Our healthcare workers have always put their lives on the line, along with police, firefighters and other emergency personnel. But now think of the grocery store clerk. There she is all day, interacting closely with one person after another. Think of the trucker you hate to be behind on the expressway but without whom none of the goods in the store would ever get there. Think of the driver for hire who will still take you where you want to go. Think of all the people whose jobs are considered essential in this time of crisis. Garbage collectors, auto mechanics, plumbers and more — they’re all still needed.
And at the right time, all those people unable to work now will be needed too. There’s going to be a lot of pent-up demand ready to blow the economy open when the time is right. We just have to show patience — an incredible amount of it, yes — until it’s safe to go outside again.
