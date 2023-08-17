At last, our resourceful city and borough police and prosecutors appear to have found an end run around the awful laws enacted by Albany that have helped turn our stores into some kind of cross between “Mad Max” and “Supermarket Sweep.”
This page could rant for the hundredth time about the insane bail “reforms” of 2019 that set the stage for our recent crime spike, but we’d much rather give credit this week to the Police Department and District Attorney Melinda Katz for the Merchants Business Improvement Program. Perhaps you can tell it’s a program of substance because it’s got such a lame acronym. It’s hard to say “Em-bip” with swagger.
It’s also hard to have swagger if you’re one of the repeat shoplifters who gets caught up in MBIP. Under the program, which started small and is now going boroughwide, individual merchants can sign up to get trespass notices issued against repeat offenders. That means they are subject to arrest if they even just walk back into a store they’ve hit before. As Deputy Inspector John Portalatin, commander of the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst, said, the key is the greater potential punishment that comes with that. Both merchants and the public approve.
By now it seems we’ve all seen some miscreant load up a duffle bag or more and just walk out of a store. We’ve had enough. It’s time to say the heck with Albany and lock ’em up. We’re down with MBIP.
