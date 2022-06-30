Score one for the rule of law: “Immigrant voting law must be struck down in court,” this page declared Jan. 13 — and that’s just what happened on Monday.
Somehow a majority of the last City Council thought it could ignore the two sections of the state Constitution, as well as the Election Law and Home Rule Law, that say only citizens may vote in New York. The members who backed the illegal law passed it in a blatant effort to pander to immigrants and their advocates and drive the city government even further left than it already is.
Mayor de Blasio, as big a left-leaning panderer as any, couldn’t even bring himself to sign the bill. Neither did Mayor Adams when he took office. But neither one gave it the veto it deserved, either. So, as per city law, it enacted itself after 30 days of inaction on the part of our chief executives.
Luckily some patriots then stood up — Queens City Councilmembers Bob Holden, Joann Ariola and Vickie Paladino, several lawmakers from other boroughs, a couple of Republican Party organizations and some naturalized citizens — and sued to block the law. Wisely filing the case on Staten Island, they got what they wanted, the judge declaring the law “illegal, null and void” due to its violations of the state Constitution and law.
Now City Hall — led by a mayor who wouldn’t even put his name on the law — is weighing whether to appeal, calling the ruling “disappointing.” Why? Because the court refused to dilute the power of the vote granted to citizens of all races, colors and creeds who rightly possess it? The illegal law would allow an estimated 800,000 noncitizens to vote, as long as they had been here at least 30 days. For some people, that’s a vacation.
What’s really disappointing is that people like Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams of Jamaica want City Hall to appeal, insisting the law is meaningless and weakening the political power of their American constituents. The mayor should instead let the ruling sit there untouched, just as he did with the original bill, this time to let it die.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.