Want to see kids get excited about the STEM fields that are vital to not only their future but that of our very nation? Get them building robots! Then let them pit their machines against those built by other kids. That’s what the FIRST Robotics Competition is all about — FIRST as in For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. It’s a great pinnacle of achievement for students focused on STEM, science, technology, engineering and mathematics — students like the Redhawks Robotics team at the High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture in Ozone Park.
Just in their rookie year, the Redhawks already have won two awards and qualified for the world championships, which will be held in Houston. But it takes money to get there, an estimated $30,000, and they have less than two weeks to raise it. This is not something the school system covers. The team has set up a GoFundMe page, which you can find at bit.ly/3v2Dqv1, and has raised $11,000 so far. But it’s all for nothing if they don’t triple that amount very quickly.
If you can spare even a modest donation, this is a very worthy cause (and yes, there are many), a true investment in education that will pay off — not just for these kids but for America (think of rising powers China and India). What the Redhawks really need is a big benefactor or two who can help make their dreams come true. Is that you?
