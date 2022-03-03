It’s been two years and two days since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in New York on March 1, 2020. Since then the people of this country, and most of the world, have faced a crisis not seen in a century; and this city has been on as great a roller coaster ride of good news and bad news as any place on Earth.
Think of how far we’ve come. On April 12, 2020, the seven-day average number of deaths in the city, probable and confirmed, due to the novel coronavirus was at its peak of 762. On Feb. 27 it was 13. At the start of this year, the seven-day average number of new cases, probable and confirmed, peaked at just under 44,000. On Feb. 27 it was 566, and continuing to fall, with the single-day count down to 340.
New York weathered the worst of the virus at the beginning of the pandemic, when Elmhurst became notorious as the “epicenter of the epicenter,” with bodies left in refrigerated trucks because there was no room for them elsewhere. And after the spread slowed down later that spring, we weathered the fall uptick and holiday surge in cases. Then the vaccines began to be rolled out, with many New Yorkers getting them as soon as they could, as eligibility was expanded. When the Delta and Omicron surges hit, deaths rose but not nearly at the same rate as cases, thanks in large part to the vaccines, as well as better treatments and greater understanding of the virus. Today, 86 percent of New Yorkers have had at least one shot of a vaccine, and 77 percent have had at least two doses, providing them great protection against serious disease and death. The vast majority have gotten the more effective Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. And while the shots have not prevented the spread of the virus as well as initially hoped, they have saved countless lives.
Over time, the draconian restrictions that were placed on society have been eased in response to the improving outlook. Some of the rules made perfect sense, such as shutting down movie theaters and bars. Some let power-hungry officials including former Gov. Andrew Cuomo wield too much control, as when he’d decide just how many chairs in a restaurant could be occupied. Some never made any sense, as when former Mayor Bill de Blasio padlocked playgrounds. The virus never spread much outdoors, as shown by the massive protests that engulfed the nation in the summer of 2020.
And now, with restrictions falling away, we’re on the cusp of repealing one of the most damaging of all: the masking of children. Starting this week, masks are no longer required outdoors on school grounds. And soon we expect Mayor Adams to announce that they won’t be needed indoors either.
This change is vital because while children are especially resistant to Covid-19, they’re especially susceptible to suffering from not seeing other people’s faces. Younger ones in particular have been stymied in their socialization by not being able to read expressions the way humans have since prehistoric times. It’s also exponentially harder to learn speech when you can’t see a mouth move. And while the damage may be most profound to the youngest tykes, we know it continues up the age ladder, as science shows the brain continues developing into one’s twenties.
As the masks come off the children’s faces, and the virus continues to recede — assuming it does — we also hope that more and more businesses will return to their offices, even if they do it one step at a time. Remote workers across the city need to get back to their physical locations in order for everyone else who cannot work from home — the cook, the clerk, the cabbie — can survive and thrive again.
We look forward to seeing children smile, to seeing more mask and vaccine rules become unnecessary, to seeing our society restored, with Covid no longer its driving force.
