It’s Restaurant Week in New York City, and we urge those who have the means to go out and support participating eateries by enjoying a quality meal with friends and loved ones — or to order takeout if you’re more comfortable with that. Much as it did the last time around, the event has morphed into something more like Restaurant Month as the city does what it can to promote these vital small businesses hit so hard by the coronavirus and subsequent restrictions on commercial and social activity.
The promotion runs from Jan. 18 to Feb. 23, and sees restaurants offering discounted prix-fixe specials ranging from $29 to $59. Twenty-five in Queens are participating. Hope you can visit one!
But neither a promotional event nor the battered pandemic-era free market are enough to save the restaurant industry without further help. So we’re in full support of the call put out by Mayor Adams and the mayors of 24 other cities (and three former mayors) for the federal government to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The fund provided vital aid to more than 100,000 businesses nationwide the mayors said, but another 177,000 that applied were turned down. More than 90,000 restaurants nationwide shut down — you probably know personally of several in or near your neighborhood — and the industry lost $280 billion.
Federal largesse is not cost-free — your taxes fund it — but another round of grants and loans for eateries would be a worthwhile investment.
