President Trump must be completely ostracized from society following his disgraceful actions of the past week, his attacks on our very system of government that are unlike anything ever seen in our history.
So we welcome not only the impeachment launched by the House of Representatives on Wednesday — with the backing of 10 Republicans — but also moves made by the city and private entities to cut ties with Trump. As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday, our own president “presents a clear and present danger to the nation we all love.”
Not only did Trump egg on a mob of thousands that then attacked the Capitol in a violent attempt to stop the transition of power to our next president, Joe Biden, he has shown no remorse for doing so. Instead he has repeated his belief that the election was stolen and claimed he opposed the violence he inspired. On Tuesday he used one of his favorite tricks for spreading disinformation, the old “A lot of people are saying it” fabrication, to deflect, claiming, “People thought what I said was totally appropriate.” Yeah, sure they did. And he insisted a couple times that “we want no violence.”
That’s where we are today. An American president has to tell the press he wants no violence when it comes to his successor’s inauguration. And yet due to his supporters’ threats, there are now more U.S. troops on the streets of Washington than in Iraq and Afghanistan combined. What a horror show.
So now Trump has become the first president ever to be impeached twice. When or if he’ll be convicted is another matter. He won’t be removed from office; his trial will take place after he’s gone. The point will be to ensure that he can never run again and that history will never forget what he did.
Some, such as Sen. Chuck Schumer, soon to be the majority leader, believe the Senate can take up the impeachment trial right away and still do all the other important things that must be done. We tend to think it should wait, maybe until the new administration reaches the 100-day mark. Biden needs to get his key appointments made, ramp up the government’s response to Covid and begin repairing Trump’s damage to the bureaucracy. He’ll need the Senate to be available for all that.
Meanwhile we applaud the city’s nixing of contracts it has with Trump’s company for things like a golf course and ice rinks. Banks are fleeing from him and the PGA will not hold its 2022 championship at his club as planned. His world is collapsing. He will leave office in disgrace, with only himself to blame. It’s sad, but it’s what must be, for America’s sake.
Deceiving Donald was a self-proclaimed populist who did not believe in democracy., and did everything he could to unddermine & detroy it. Turd Trump needs to be flushed down the toilet bowl of history, and his shameless & seditious Republican enablers need to be voted out of office, starting with Staten Island’s Nicole Malliotakis.
