This is one time we were glad to see JetBlue not cleared for takeoff — when it was floating the idea of shifting focus and jobs from its home in Queens to Florida.
Instead, it will stay here and add 1,800 jobs at our area airports; it already employs more than 7,000 people statewide. Many of its jobs are in Long Island City, where JetBlue is looking to replace a lease that expires in 2023 with something long-term.
That’s just the news we were glad to hear (and be the first to report) Monday. After all the future jobs lost in the Amazon debacle and the existing ones lost in the Covid crisis, it’s even more vital that we keep all that we have here. Kudos to JetBlue and everyone who helped keep Queens’ hometown airline “grounded” here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.