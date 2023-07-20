It’s so bizarre how filthy New York can be compared to other civilized cities. And even worse than the litter we hate with a passion is its monstrous cousin: dumping.
Construction debris, furniture, what appears to be the contents of entire apartments — we’ve all seen it. And of course it’s worse in less well-off areas, though it happens everywhere. So we give credit to Councilwoman Nantasha Williams for her efforts to combat dumping in Hollis by getting more surveillance cameras installed. They can’t go on every block that could use them, but within budgetary reason, we say the more the better. Here’s a prime place for other Council members to allocate some discretionary funding. Deterrence, evidence — these things aren’t trash.
