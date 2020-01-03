Too dangerous to be free

A few common themes run through the case of a Brooklyn woman who police say assaulted three Jewish women out of the blue and the far more horrific terrorist attack allegedly committed by a Harlem man on a group of Chanukah celebrants in the northern suburb of Monsey.

The first and most obvious is the anti-Semitism. “Yes, I slapped them. I cursed them out. I said ‘F-U, Jews,’” Brooklyn suspect Tiffany Harris told cops after the assault, according to the criminal complaint filed against her.

The alleged Monsey monster, Grafton Thomas, did web searches such as “why did Hitler hate the Jews” and “German Jewish temples near me,” according to the authorities. He allegedly then attacked the Chanukah party, physically wounding five people, including one left in very critical condition, and psychologically wounding many more.

Another commonality is race: The defendants’ African-American lineage demonstrates how anti-Semitism is not just a cancer of the neo-Nazi, white supremacist crowd. It has metastasized, ironically spreading to another historically oppressed community.

A third link between the two cases is that some people just need to be kept separate from the rest of society, whether in jail or a mental institution, at least until they can demonstrate that they’ve reformed. Unfortunately, the political winds blow otherwise: A judge was forced to release Harris with no bail under our dangerous new “criminal justice reform” law. She immediately went out and punched someone else in the face, according to police. And Thomas’ mental decline had been evident for a long time, reports said, yet he was free to muddle through life until the alleged urge to attack Jews came to be too much. Perhaps we need to allow more people to be committed.

If you know someone who seems ready to snap, please contact mental health professionals, police or both, before it’s too late.