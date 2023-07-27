You could not live a more full life — or a more Queens life — than that lived by Tony Bennett.
Born Anthony Dominick Benedetto on Aug. 3, 1926, young Tony grew up poor in Astoria and lost his father at age 10, quickly learning to do his part to keep the family afloat. He waited tables but also sang — often doing both at the same time in Italian restaurants. He got noticed early, singing at the opening of the Triborough Bridge on July 11, 1936, standing alongside Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia.
Decades later Bennett would found a public high school, the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, that was first located within the community college named for LaGuardia in Long Island City, before it got a permanent home in Astoria.
The ride Bennett took in those intervening decades brought him fame, fortune, trouble, redemption and reinvention. His death at age 96 was announced last Friday.
At age 18, he fought in Europe in the waning days of World War II — some of the bloodiest for Americans, as the Germans just would not give up — engaging in brutal house-to-house combat and helping liberate a concentration camp. “Anyone who thinks that war is romantic obviously hasn’t gone through one,” he would later write.
Like many of his generation, he utilized the GI Bill after the war to study — in his case, singing. He worked hard, as a waiter and as a performer. He got noticed — most notably by Pearl Bailey and Bob Hope. It was Hope who told him to go by Tony Bennett and took him on the road in 1949. The next year he had a contract with Columbia Records.
Teenage fans screamed when he sang at places like the Paramount and he racked up the hits. In 1962 he recorded his classic “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” in January, performed a 44-song show at Carnegie Hall in June and sang on the first episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” in October. We all should have such a year.
But the Great American Songbook — the jazz standards, pop songs and show tunes sung by crooners such as Bennett and his friend and mentor, Frank Sinatra — was under increasing pressure. There was rock ’n’ roll, with its own King, who also made the girls crazy. Then there was another invasion, this one also launched from England but headed in the opposite direction of the one 20 years before. How much did Beatles take from Bennett? Who knows? But by the 1970s his star had dimmed: a record contract lost, an exile to Vegas, a cocaine addiction. Unlike the King, however, he did not let his demons kill him. Bennett turned things around, got a new record contract, put out albums that performed and gained new fans via things like appearances on MTV. The music sold, the honors poured in and Bennett did so much for charity he became known as “Tony Benefit.”
He’s remembered lovingly across the borough and world. Michael Mossman, a professor of jazz studies at Queens College, recalled playing lead trumpet for him in a show in Chicago in the early 1980s. “We were a band of the local pros; he only brought his musical director, Ralph Sharon,” Mossman said. “But preparing the arrangements in rehearsal was like donning a perfectly fitted suit. Working with Tony Bennett was like spending time with an old friend.”
Many performers in many genres have learned that firsthand over the years. Dennis Mackrel, a fellow Queens College jazz professor and a drummer who led Bennett’s band for several years, said he was not the last of his kind, for the very reason that his work with young people has kept his music alive. Given his age, he may have been the last of an era, but with his endless drive and reinvention, he was never stuck in that era. How quintessentially Queens, how quintessentially New York, how quintessentially American. RIP.
