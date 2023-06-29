We agree wholeheartedly with state Assemblyman David Weprin that congestion pricing — the imposition of tolls on top of tolls for those who must drive into Central and Lower Manhattan — will be an unaffordable, crippling mess, the last thing New York’s economy needs, and that those who hail it as progress should be held accountable.
We are, however, skeptical they will be. A program that imposes higher costs on car drivers, that nominally will ease climate change, all while giving more money to an “unaccountable and untrustworthy” — Weprin’s words — Metropolitan Transportation Authority: What’s not to like, as far as New York’s governing class is concerned? Sure, there’ll be more congestion and pollution north of 60th Street in Manhattan and in the outer boroughs. And yes, New York City’s unemployment rate remains stubbornly higher than the rest of the state’s or the nation’s. But, the pols say, we must do this!
This page has fought the good fight against this plan for as long as anyone. But there’s no more that we can do here. Our only hope is that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy follows through on his threats to sue to block the plan and succeeds. Imagine that — our hopes lie with New Jersey! Strange days are these.
