“Where words fail, music speaks,” the author Hans Christian Andersen said. Famous family singer Maria Von Trapp said music “acts like a magic key, to which the most tightly closed heart opens.” Rocker and poet Jim Morrison called it “your only friend, until the end.” And Queens’ own jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong simply said, “Music is life itself.”
Who hasn’t felt the pull of music as keenly as any of them? You hear just a few notes of an old song on the radio and you’re immediately taken back to the days when you heard it all the time, instantly recalling where you were and whom you were with. If you’re young, you hear a new song and it becomes your summer anthem. If you play, you strive to get the notes just right and know intrinsically when you do.
Whether it’s classical, jazz, rock, rap or any of the countless genres in between, you know just what strikes the right chord with you. And we hope this week that our 25th annual Celebration of Queens special edition, Music to Our Ears, will do the same. In it we take a look at select elements of music and music history in our borough, which has played a big role in the sphere of sound for more than 100 years.
One key focus naturally is jazz, as some of the biggest names in the genre — known as the first truly American style of music — lived their lives in Queens. Armstrong, Count Basie, Billie Holliday, Lena Horne: The sheer number of jazz stars who spent time here is stunning, and our article also tells the lesser-known story of why that came to be.
A separate piece goes into the history of the jazz program at the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College, which another star, Jimmy Heath, led for years. Heath, who died in 2020 at age 93, played with the greats and passed his knowledge down to, among many others, the program’s newest director, Antonio Hart. The chain goes on unbroken.
Jazz used to be looked down upon by teachers of classical music as something less worthy, but we don’t hold a grudge — we also have a couple pieces about those who tend to perform works by legendary names from centuries ago. One is about the Queens Symphony Orchestra, the iconic group that will turn 70 next year and has many players who have been members for decades — though the QSO does go beyond classical into areas such as jazz and Broadway. Another story is about three smaller groups that play classical, and in one case also makes it a point to teach music to children.
Don’t think for a moment we’re leaving out contemporary music! One story focuses on live performers at bars from Forest Hills to Long Island City. Another, about the Astoria Music Collective, goes in depth about a man who turned his passion for staging concerts into a force in the local music scene, one at the heart of a community of artists that wasn’t there before. A similar notion of community is apparent in Ridgewood, where another piece looks at Outpost Artist Resources, and how it gives performers the space they need while bringing together creatives of various kinds.
We’re also sure to include the solo artist driven to succeed, and tell the inspirational story of the rapper Deezy out of Rosedale, who’s blowing up TikTok with his rhymes.
One unique story takes us back across the borough to Astoria, where the Steinway & Sons piano company offers a virtual tour (no in-person ones still, due to Covid) giving an inside look at how its legendary instruments are made.
Of course, we don’t neglect the other biggest stars in Queens music history, whether it’s Tony Bennett, Simon & Garfunkel, The Ramones or 50 Cent. They too make appearances in Music to Our Ears. We hope you enjoy spending some time with the special edition — and that you have just the right music playing in the background as you do.
