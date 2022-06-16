Gov. Hochul was not elected to the state’s top office, but got the job when her predecessor stepped down in disgrace.
Starting Saturday, you get your chance to help decide whether she has earned a term in office of her own, along with who the lieutenant governor will be. Depending on where you live, you may also get to vote for state Assembly, and judgeships and party positions also will be on the ballot.
It’s primary time — and while the official date of the contest is June 28, early voting begins June 18 and will last through the 26th. To see where you should vote — the location will differ depending on whether you cast your ballot early or on primary day itself — and whom you get to vote for, visit vote.nyc. Everyone registered in one of the two major parties gets to vote for governor. Democrats will choose among Hochul, Rep. Tom Suozzi and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Republicans will pick from Rep. Lee Zeldin, Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson. The winners will go head to head in November.
There are not too many Assembly primaries in Queens, but each presents voters with a key decision.
Primaries for state Senate and the U.S. House will be held in August. Blame the redistricting mess we just went through for the split voting. But who will you blame if you don’t like our next leaders but didn’t bother to vote?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.