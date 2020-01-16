Three cheers for Neir’s!

We’re thrilled that of all the gin joints in all the world, Neir’s Tavern, a Woodhaven institution since 1829, has been saved at the 11th hour thanks to fast action on the part of political and business officials including the head of the Queens Chamber of Commerce and Mayor de Blasio himself.

Late last week it looked as if the historical bar — founded 30 years after George Washington’s death, 32 years before the Civil War’s start — was facing its final closing time. The rent was skyrocketing and owner Loycent Gordon, a city firefighter, was out of options. He posted a sad farewell on Thursday announcing Neir’s would serve its last drinks Sunday.

His landlords, a College Point man and his brother, had raised the rent from $2,000 when they bought the building a year ago to $3,100 a month later, and were jacking it up to $5,000 this month. Gordon couldn’t even hope to afford that. And it turned out they were doing it because they had to pay a very high interest rate on the $1.3 million property — they couldn’t get a traditional mortgage because the building lacked a certificate of occupancy. Everyone was stuck.

But within 48 hours the situation had changed entirely. De Blasio, Small Business Services Commissioner Gregg Bishop, chamber President Tom Grech, City Councilman Bob Holden, state Assemblyman Mike Miller and Rob MacKay of the Queens Tourism Council all held a meeting with the owners to hammer out a deal. As a result, the city will get a CO for the building issued and provide a $90,000 grant to upgrade the structure. Neir’s got a new, five-year renewable lease with modest increases.

So you’ll still be able to visit the neighborhood watering hole at the corner of 78th Street and 88th Avenue, just as your great-great-great-grandfather might have done. It’s a place that survived wars, recessions, Prohibition, the Great Depression and the sometimes-gradual, sometimes-rapid change of Queens from a relatively sleepy county of farmland to the bustling, kaleidoscopic world destination it is today.

Through it all, Neir’s has been there, and now, thanks to an agreement reached the old-fashioned way, it will remain for the foreseeable future. A toast! To the kind of place where everybody knows your name.