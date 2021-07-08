Many of us know the disappointment that comes with suddenly pausing in the middle of whatever you were doing some time in late August when you suddenly realize the summer is almost gone and you didn’t do half of what you meant to do.
Don’t let this be one of those summers!
This is a summer like no other in New York as we emerge from the darkness of Covid into the brightness of a new world lit by sunshine and the glow of healthy freedom provided by our miracle vaccines. Not everything is fully open again yet, and few things are quite the same as they used to be, but the world awaits your return, if you haven’t made it already. And there’s plenty to do right here in Queens.
Start with Rockaway Beach. Gone are last year’s space restrictions and cops handing out masks. Remaining are miles of sand, the surfing spots, the playgrounds, the world-famous boardwalk and eateries of all kinds that’ll be thrilled to see you back. You can get to the beach by train or bus, and if you drive, there’s plenty of free parking available too.
If you want to combine a waterfront experience with some education, turn away from the ocean and toward the bay and join in one of the trail walks or other events led by park rangers at the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge.
If you’d rather have some shade in the middle of summer, you can head to the opposite side of the borough to Alley Pond Park. There too you can either stroll through nature on your own or join in one of the programs run by the Alley Pond Environmental Center. There’s a handful of events for adults coming up (more get added all the time) and plenty for kids, including week-long science-oriented courses.
Speaking of which, the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park is back! Today, July 8, is its official opening day. Members, and the media, got a preview last weekend — check out this week’s qboro, our Arts, Culture & Living section, for what we found there.
And of course there’s plenty more to do in the vast park, whether it’s visiting the Queens Zoo or Queens Museum, cruising around Meadow Lake in a kayak or pedal boat or just picnicking or grilling.
Grilling is also something you can do at Socrates Sculpture Park in Long Island City, at a special five-barbecue structure that’s also a work of art, called “Eternal Flame.” There’s also other art to see, and workshops you can join in on topics mostly related to art and nature.
Also focused on nature, naturally, and with a bit of art included, is the Queens Botanical Garden, located next door to Flushing Meadows. It’s also showing movies now.
And films are back on the big screen at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, which just played host to the Queens World Film Festival. It also has several exhibits, on everything from the art of “The Simpsons” to the portrayal of Black women in movie promotional materials.
Along with MoMI and the Queens Museum, the borough has a number of smaller museums such as the Lewis Latimer House Museum, the Voelker Orth Museum, the Vander-Ende Onderdonk House and the Louis Armstrong House Museum. And of course there’s the Queens County Farm Museum, which is bringing back a major annual event, the Thunderbird American Indian Powwow, this month.
As if all this weren’t enough, the Queens Library has reopened, with no more time limits on your visit.
Lastly, the Mets are on the field. No more cardboard fans, no more social distancing, no more vaccination segregation. You just go to the ball game, the way it used to be.
One step at a time, that’s what we’re getting back to all over: the way it used to be. Enjoy it! Have a great summer!
