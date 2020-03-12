This editorial will be outdated by the time you read it. Well, not really, but the impacts of the coronavirus seem to be spreading as quickly as the disease itself.
Colleges are putting all classes online and telling students to vacate their dorm rooms immediately. One community event after another has been canceled. Basketball games will be played in empty arenas. Store shelves have been emptied of many items and some shops are price-gouging.
Trying to get a handle on all this, and somehow slow the spread of the disease, are our state, local and federal governments. The feds got off to a pretty rocky start, failing in particular to make testing a priority early on when it could have done more to blunt circulation of the COVID-19 virus.
Eventually Congress and President Trump agreed on an $8.3 billion package for research, testing, response, supplies and more. That’s the kind of assistance state and local governments — and the healthcare industry, which is on the front lines here — need to combat the virus.
Now the administration also is talking about a financial stimulus plan to boost the economy, which is taking a major hit around the world. Some type of assistance may help, but the form it should take is debatable. What we face is at its heart a health crisis, not a financial crisis. One particularly bad idea, reportedly coming from President Trump himself, is a payroll tax cut. Depriving the government of more revenue at a time like this is just what we should not do, especially given the impact of the Republicans’ previous tax cuts.
We’re glad to see that when it comes to testing, Northwell Health, with its locations in Queens and Nassau County, will be working with the state Health Department to do the job. Northwell is extremely good at what it does, and its involvement is reassuring at a time when reassurance is needed.
This paper went to press just before Trump was set to address the nation on the situation. We can only hope his speech marks one of those rare moments when he appears to put the public’s interest ahead of his own, whatever he’s really thinking. Events may finally have convinced him that his ratings on Fox and even the performance of the stock market are not the most important things here. Lives are at stake.
Meanwhile, individuals who are not directly involved in the response can protect themselves as best they can and do worthwhile things like checking on elderly neighbors to see if they need shopping done or other assistance. Whatever the state of our national leadership, we’re all in this together.
