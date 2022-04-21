“Maspeth Minimum” has long been the term for Maspeth High School’s practice of providing students, through fraud, with whatever grades or classes they needed to graduate so the kids could be pushed into college or the real world whether prepared or not, and the administration could look good and earn things like Blue Ribbon awards for its fake excellence.
You’ve got to feel bad not only for the students who got shortchanged there but also for those who worked hard, played by the rules and got the grades they deserved to get.
Now “Maspeth Minimum” could also be applied to the punishment meted out by the Department of Education against former Principal Khurshid Abdul-Mutakabbir, under whose “leadership” the fakery occurred. After a two year investigation — ridiculous in and of itself — the DOE has determined that for his sins against all that is fair and decent, Abdul-Mutakabbir should be forced to keep earning $187,000 a year — without even pretending to work. He’ll just hang out in some office somewhere, not interacting with students but no doubt able to read books, cruise the internet, do crossword puzzles, make stock picks — whatever he wants for another seven years. Then he retires. Add in his benefits, and he’ll cost taxpayers about $1.8 million over that time. His total fine from the DOE: $12,000.
This is pathetic, and if it’s possible for Mayor Adams to overrule the decision, he must.
There was a mountain of evidence against Abdul-Mutakabbir. Teachers at Maspeth had to either play along or find themselves on the outs. Kids spoke to the media about knowing they didn’t earn the grades they were given. All the chicanery was revealed by the faculty and students through the New York Post and area City Councilman Bob Holden. With its weak punishment of Abdul-Mutakabbir, the DOE reinforces the lessons kids can take from his time heading MHS: You don’t have to work hard; just lie and cheat to get ahead. But one day they’ll pay a price that he, as a DOE employee, won’t ever have to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.