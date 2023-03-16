First, do no harm. It’s great advice for doctors and, it turns out, for expert panels charged with finding the best way to get more people to and from airports.
So the triumvirate of transportation experts charged by Gov. Hochul with finding the best improvement to mass transit that would ease traffic congestion around LaGuardia Airport did not pick former Gov. Cuomo’s destructive AirTrain idea. That’s the one that would have run along the Malcolm X. Promenade on Flushing Bay — ruining scenic vistas and a valuable border between the natural and manmade environment, all at the cost of at least $2.45 billion.
And it would have been a failure, because no matter what Cuomo thought, few people would have traveled east from Manhattan all the way to Citi Field in order to catch the AirTrain and double back west to LaGuardia. Look at a map.
The three-member panel, made up of Bloomberg-era city transportation chief Janette Sadik-Khan and former leaders of Denver’s airport and Heathrow in London, and its expert consultants also put the kibosh on any fantasies about extending the subway from Astoria to the airport. That idea might seem the most appealing in a vacuum — resulting in the coveted “one seat” ride from Manhattan to LGA — but it’s an engineering nightmare. Surface or elevated tracks cannot be built due to rules that protect aircraft, and tunnels cannot be delved because of existing underground infrastructure.
So the answer is ... better buses. Great! The roads already exist. The panel recommends improving Q70 service and adding a shuttle from the subway to the airport. Sounds good. We can even live with losing one mile of shoulder on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway to create a short bus lane, as recommended.
Hochul wants the plan implemented ASAP. Though no magic bullet, it should serve Queens and all travelers well, as they go to and from an airport that itself has been exponentially improved — thanks, ironically, to Cuomo.
