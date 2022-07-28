“Thanks for the hot dog, chief. Now how about the hotdogging up and down the streets that these dirt bike and ATV riders are doing all the time? What are you doing about that?”
Though they need not be quite so blunt, Queens residents will soon get a special chance to ask questions of their police precinct brass, as well as the rank and file, at the annual National Night Out Against Crime. The events, one in each precinct, are set for Tuesday, Aug. 2, and we urge anyone who cares about the rising lawlessness in our city to attend. Times and locations for the events in your area are in this edition.
National Night Out is all about partnerships between police and residents, rather than any discord. It’s a crime-fighting tool. It began, in 1984, as a way to show the criminal element that good, law-abiding people were not going to be kept indoors out of fear, that they were going to take back the night. Today, it’s evolved into a fun event that features, yes, police serving up barbecued hot dogs and hamburgers, along with things like face-painting and bounce houses for the kids. Adults get to network with neighbors and speak with police officials and officers. The commissioner and the mayor always show up to some of the events personally.
“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to help make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” the NYPD says on its website. “It seeks to strengthen the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, fostering a true sense of community.”
At a time when many crimes are on the rise — though at least murders and shootings are trending downward again — NNO is even more important. Enjoy the food and fun, but don’t be afraid to ask your police officials tough questions as well.
