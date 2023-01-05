There’s nothing incoming Congressman George Santos won’t mislead us about!
Amidst the chaos that has marked the Republicans’ ascension to leadership in the House of Representatives, Santos’ office had a press release on his official website saying he had been sworn into office. Oops! At the time, and still as of this writing, no one in the new House had been sworn in yet, because the members had yet to agree on a speaker, the required first order of business.
To be fair to Santos, other new members reportedly had similar posts on their websites, ones set up not by them but the House itself. But even if that’s true, they were changed to say “to be sworn in.” Santos’ page just got deleted — which may be for the best, if only because the part referring to “the Honorable George Santos” is just too funny.
Dishonorable is more like it, with anywhere from two to four prosecutors looking into Santos’ serial lies for potential wrongdoing. The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and the office of the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District are both investigating, and the Queens District Attorney’s Office and state Attorney General’s Office may do the same. So will the House Ethics Committee.
The main danger for Santos may come from his campaign finances. He received at least $191,000 in “excessive” contributions — ones that exceed the federal limit of $2,900 from an individual — and has yet to amend any of his filings with the Federal Election Commission to fix the problems. He will be questioned, and if he sticks to his habit of lying about everything he possibly can lie about, he’ll pay the price. It was less than a year ago that former GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry was found guilty of three felonies in a campaign finance case.
Santos’ fabrications are on a different level from the spin and even lies you get from many other politicians. He should not serve. Without him finding humility and decency, however, he will be sworn in. We can only hope the investigation or investigations that will force him out can be done swiftly. Then, the sooner a special election can be held to get someone honorable in there, the better.
