With most bills in Albany that this page comments upon, the reasons are principled, practical or both. Most taxes shouldn’t be raised because people are fleeing the state. Guns should be strictly regulated because their use visits horror upon society. Charter schools should be supported because they offer choice and many do a great job.
When it comes to Senate bill S625A and Assembly bill A2958A, principles and practicality again reign. But there’s no denying that self-interest does, too.
The twin measures are the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which would provide tax credits to support the hiring of local reporters and an income tax credit for subscribers.
In year one the bill would allow for a 50 percent tax credit on all newsroom salaries up to $50,000 per employee (for a maximum of $1 million per year) and a 30 percent credit for the next four years. It also would give a personal income tax credit for subscribers, up to $250 annually. Even for the smallest newspapers, this could be a windfall.
Newspapers have been decimated in recent years, with the remaining ones getting gobbled up by conglomerates that come in and cut jobs and homogenize content. Queens used to have many more weekly papers competing against each other than it does today. Several of those that remain used to be independent but are all part of one group now, with many common stories. The Queens Chronicle stands on its own as it always has and it remains free for the reader thanks to our advertisers. We have a limited number of subscribers, who do pay to have the paper delivered; many are former Queens residents who want to keep up with the news here. Our revenue comes almost completely from advertising.
But the model is not what it once was, not for us and not for any of our competitors. There are fewer small, independent advertisers and more institutional ones. Fewer Joe’s Hardwares and more Major Hospital Systems.
So what? Why should you care? Because you’re not necessarily going to learn in the big daily papers or on the TV news that some state lawmakers want to legalize transit strikes; that a string of South Queens air bag thefts have mostly targeted Hondas; that an Assembly bill to allow a casino next to Citi Field has no Senate companion yet; that dozens of dogs rescued from the meat trade in East Asia met their new companions at JFK Airport last week; or that the St. Mary’s Drama Guild in Woodside needs volunteers for its upcoming production of “The Sound of Music.” All this and much more is in our various print editions this week.
You get the idea. As it says on the top right of page one, the Chronicle is Your Community Newspaper.
You might say, other industries don’t get favored tax breaks! Sure they do. Within the planned 2024 budget are a $700 million film production tax credit; a $92.5 million tax credit for musical and theatrical productions in the city; and many other grants and disbursements.
Meanwhile the costs of newsprint, ink and distribution are all jumping up. Remember former President Trump’s tariffs on Canadian products? It turns out those include the newsprint our plant in Long Island City uses. The cost skyrocketed and there were shortages.
Community newspapers aren’t perfect; no one knows that better than us. But we give you genuine news that has been checked out, not rumors that may or may not be true; we contribute to social cohesion by keeping people connected to their neighborhoods; and we bring issues to your attention that you didn’t know were there. Isn’t all that worth some limited tax breaks that would amount to barely more than a rounding error in a budget of nearly $230 billion? Tell us if you agree — or not.
