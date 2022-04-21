Combine the determination of Mayor Adams to turn the city around in both the long and short term, the innovation of the Success Academy charter school network and the largesse of fabulously wealthy former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and what do you get? A wise $50 million investment in a new summer school program specifically for kids at charters. Students at quality charters such as Success outperform their peers on measurements including standardized tests all the time, but they too suffered from the Covid lockdowns and time spent away from the physical classroom.
Now comes Summer Boost NYC, just for charter school kids and boasting a curriculum, for those who need it, crafted by a group led by a woman who created Success Academy’s THINK Literacy program. Great — those mostly minority students at Success outread their peers on the whole by a lot.
The investment by Bloomberg and other philanthropists will bring the program to 25,000 kids to start. Given the small share of students lucky enough to go to charter schools, that compares favorably to the 110,000 served by the city’s Summer Rising program in traditional schools. After the inevitable success of Summer Boost, we hope it can be expanded with an investment of taxpayer money. The people will get a much better return on investment than they do with most funds allocated by educrats. It’s great to see Adams, reformist Schools Chancellor David Banks, Success Academy and Bloomberg work together on something so promising. More like this, please.
