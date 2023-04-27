The cognitive dissonance in the minds of officials touting the new rule allowing small scooters and e-bikes up to 100 pounds on trains and buses is evident from the start of their announcement. Safety first! they insisted. The very first quote in the press release issued Monday was not from the head of the MTA or the president of NYC Transit. Nope, it was from MTA Chief Safety and Security Officer Patrick Warren, and it began with “Safety is the MTA’s priority.”
Why have a quote stressing safety before one touting the benefits of the new policy, namely opening up more of the city to those who shun or cannot afford automobiles and aiding the environment? Because the MTA knows exactly what the reaction of many people will be to the news: fear that it could lead to tragedy. So far this year, the city has seen 59 fires sparked by the lithium-ion batteries that power e-scooters, e-bikes and e-mopeds, resulting in five deaths. The most recent were in Astoria, where a 7-year-old boy and his 19-year-old sister died.
The concern is real. Most lithium-ion battery fires occur when they’re being charged up, but not all.
“The MTA’s decision is nothing short of irresponsible,” City Councilwoman Joann Ariola of South Queens, chair of the Fire and Emergency Management Committee, tweeted when she heard the news. “Lithium-ion batteries can combust without being on the charger through a process called ‘self-discharge.’ It’s only a matter of time before this happens and somebody gets seriously hurt or worse.”
In the Chronicle newsroom, one editor simply said, “One of these is going to explode in a tunnel.” That’s the difference between a lawmaker speaking publicly and a journalist speaking privately. But their concerns are the same.
The MTA says the batteries for the “personal electric vehicles” it is now allowing onboard must be UL-listed and undamaged. Are bus drivers, subway clerks and train conductors supposed to check them? No, this will clearly run on the honor system. People also are barred from charging the batteries on MTA property and may not leave their “micromobility” devices “unattended, discarded, stored, locked to any MTA asset within the system or abandoned for any reason.”
While a lot of PEV batteries do explode, most don’t. So at least your chances on the train or bus any given day are pretty good. There’ll be some strife as people lug these things around, but they’ll receive mostly peaceful protests from fellow passengers. Straphangers will just have to adjust to PEVs’ presence onboard the way drivers have on the roads.
