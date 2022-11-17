No one’s going to do anything about the scourge of illegal e-mopeds on our streets, since they’re so vital to our economy and our leaders’ goals for transportation, but the least we can do is make their batteries less likely to burst into flame and kill people than they are now.
The city has seen nearly 200 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries such as those in e-mobility devices this year, with six corpses left behind. One of the dead was an 8-year-old girl in College Point, Stephanie Villa Torres. Enough already.
The main problems, officials say, are people mismatching batteries and chargers and the use of rebuilt products that are not up to snuff. So several bills are before the City Council, which held a hearing on the crisis Monday. They would require the Fire Department to educate people about the risks; require the same of the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection vis-a-vis delivery workers in particular; ban the sale of batteries that are not certified for safety, e.g., “UL-listed”; and ban the sale of rebuilt ones.
All these must pass. These are not pointless, make-work, red tape regulations but the kind that are necessary for public safety. The Council and mayor must act on them quickly.
