Kudos to Gov. Cuomo, who’s been getting a lot of them lately, for ordering online learning to continue during what would have been spring break.
Kids have been off from school for long enough, and no matter what is being taught through distance learning, they’re not quite getting the lessons they would in the classroom. They also need structure, and their parents need them to have it. And with the world pretty much shut down, no one’s going to be traveling anywhere — even some of our fellow states don’t want New Yorkers visiting. So just as it was right to close the schools themselves, it’s right to keep students’ online education going. It’s unlikely they’ll be back in school before the fall.
The teachers union supports skipping spring break, though not all of its members do (we would hope that most do). Dermot Smyth of the United Federation of Teachers in Queens got it right when he said on Facebook, “We will do it because we will stand with all families who right now struggle under one roof to keep each other engaged, and we will do it because right now, in this moment, it’s the right thing to do.” That’s the spirit.
