If there’s any development proposal that’s a perfect fit for Willets Point, it has to be a soccer stadium, and Queens got a big boost Wednesday when the mayor announced that the New York City Football Club will make its home there.
Construction can’t begin soon enough. The plan released Wednesday entails not just a 25,000-seat arena but an entire new neighborhood including 1,400 units of housing deemed affordable under the law, 220 of them set aside for senior citizens, schools, open space, a hotel and more. The plan represents Phase 2 in the redevelopment of the Iron Triangle, and we hope its very announcement also will help speed up work on Phase 1.
A soccer stadium has been sought after in the area for many years, and makes perfect sense, as a complementary asset to Citi Field and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. And this plan is for Willets Point proper, for the 23 acres of land there that the city owns, not for the suspiciously named “Willets West,” which is part of Flushing Meadows Corona Park and thus cannot be built upon. Civic leaders and preservationists do not have to fear going to court again to maintain the integrity of the park. That battle was won.
Broadly speaking, the plan appears to be beneficial all around. The city says it will create 16,000 jobs, 1,550 of which will be permanent, and spur $6.1 billion in economic activity. Of course Willets Point needs to be redeveloped; it’s just a matter of how and by whom. This project is to be handled by the Queens Development Group, the joint venture of the Related Companies and Sterling Equities, the firm that formerly owned the Mets.
Perhaps best of all, the stadium will be privately financed. That news is a breath of fresh air in an era when cities are compelled to cover the cost of arenas with bond issuances. Also, with a stadium in the mix, there’s no need for a casino to anchor development in Willets Point. It always made sense that one of the downstate casino licenses Albany intends to provide would go to Queens — but it should go to Resorts World in South Ozone Park for all the obvious reasons. The racino has been great.
A new Willets Point complete with fútbol, a full-fledged casino in South Queens — these are two goals for the sports and entertainment side of our economy that sound like a win. Let’s move the ball downfield on both.
