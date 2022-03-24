Ferries are how New Yorkers crossed the East River before we had bridges. Now they’re a novelty commuter option for a relatively small number of people who cost the rest of us a good amount of money on each ride.
They’re also one of the 14 (yes, 14!) options the Port Authority wants New Yorkers to consider as a new way to get to LaGuardia Airport. They’re probably the easiest and least expensive to launch, too, since the others involve things like subway extensions, new rail systems or dedicated bus lanes on heavily used roadways. Among those who back the ferry idea is Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.
But if you’re traveling to LaGuardia from Manhattan, are you really going to want to schlep all the way to some East River dock, take a boat ride through the place they call Hell Gate with good reason and then haul your luggage from the waterfront to your terminal? No, you’ll probably take a cab.
According to the watchdogs, the public subsidizes each ride on the city’s commuter ferries to the tune of $9.34, compared to $4.92 for the bus and just $1.05 for the subway. A ferry to LaGuardia would cost plenty and have zero impact on Grand Central Parkway congestion. Find another way.
