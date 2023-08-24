Every time the city raises the amount of money it doles out to political candidates under the matching funds program, it raises the incentive for campaign operatives to lie, cheat and steal to get their hands on it.
Witness this week’s stellar reporting by THE CITY — the nonprofit, independent news agency whose material we periodically use in a mutually beneficial relationship — about contributions to Mayor Adams’ 2021 campaign. During that race, he received more taxpayer money, $10.1 million, than any candidate ever before under the city’s campaign finance system.
Small wonder. What started as an even $1 public contribution for every eligible $1 raised is now $8 for every $1, though what counts as eligible has been tightened. The limit is $250 per donation.
So guess what? According to THE CITY’s reporting, Adams got tons of donations at or just below that maximum which upon review look fishy. Very fishy. Signatures that don’t match. Multiple money orders supposedly from different people, all in what appears to be the same handwriting. People who openly admit they got reimbursed for making a contribution: straw donors. A lot of the donations center around people employed at the New World Mall in Flushing, as well as the Jmart supermarket chain and a firm called AC & Appliances Center. Many told THE CITY that they made their donations at the behest of or with the encouragement of management. That’s the kind of thing that belies the whole purpose of the matching funds program — to level the playing field by letting the average joe and jane have a greater say than before in elections, or to even run themselves without needing wealthy backers.
The apparent wrongdoing discovered by THE CITY is no surprise — it comes on the heels of an indictment last month alleging that half a dozen people broke campaign finance laws in order to raise money for Adams and buy some influence. There was no indication the mayor himself or his campaign did anything wrong. But someone should have seen there was a problem with, for example, a bunch of donations being made by money order. “You can be colorblind and that’s still gonna be a red flag,” veteran election attorney Howard Graubard told THE CITY.
We applaud our colleagues for their great reporting and again advocate for reducing the overly generous 8-1 ratio under which the people of the city are funding campaigns.
