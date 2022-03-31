On any given night these days there are about 8,400 homeless families living in a shelter in the city, all of them dealing with the various stressors that comes with that, on top of what landed them there in the first place.
Among the things they have to deal with is trekking up to the Bronx for intake into the shelter system. Across the entire city, there is only one place for families with children who need shelter to go through the required intake process.
That should change, and it would under a bill proposed by Flushing City Councilwoman Sandra Ung. Her measure would require each borough to have an intake facility within the next two years. As the city seeks to treat the homeless with proper dignity — remember that Mayor Bloomberg insisted people at shelters be called clients — it would help to not force a single mother in Far Rockaway, for example, to travel all the way to the Bronx just to be sent to a shelter in Queens. It should not be too hard to establish intake centers in existing municipal buildings in each borough, though we can probably live without one in Staten Island.
Rather than build counterproductive new jails in four boroughs, the city should modify and enact Ung’s plan.
