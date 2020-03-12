Our congratulations go out to Success Academy, which after a long, hard struggle has finally won educational justice for hundreds of children in eastern and Southeast Queens and Rockaway.
After years of seeing the city drag its feet inexcusably, the Success charter system has finally been granted space in which to open badly needed middle schools, one in Hollis and one in Far Rockaway. Now 227 fourth-graders and their families know where they’ll be going to school this fall. At least they will once the sites are formally approved, and the Department of Education, always hostile to charter schools, is acting just barely in time. If it weren’t for the constant pressure Success put on with its rallies and media outreach, it may never have, with those children then stuck in underperforming district schools instead.
Alas, the sites Success will be utilizing are only temporary. The city still has to find permanent space. Let’s hope it does that in a professional, expeditious manner this time, without causing more unnecessary heartache for kids who just want to learn.
