Just as the FDNY will call for an all-hands response to a blaze that’s bad enough, we need an all-hands response to the scourge of lithium-ion batteries — which are fueling so many fires.
We had another one just last Friday in Ozone Park that left a 93-year-old woman dead. Maybe she could have made 100 if not for another battery of the kind that power e-bikes and scooters blowing up and setting her home on 101st Avenue ablaze. Instead, she’s gone, her upstairs neighbor is injured and a family is left to grieve. We’ve had more than a dozen deaths citywide so far this year due to these battery blazes. In 2021 we had four total, and in 2022 six. This is a tragic trend that’s accelerating rapidly.
So we stand with FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh when she says the federal government must act to regulate the batteries to make them safer, as she testified recently before the Consumer Product Safety Commission. What exactly can be done is unclear, but something must be. Can adequate safety requirements just be imposed, and if so, how quickly? Some New York lawmakers are pushing for a bill to better regulate the batteries, but what are its chances in a Republican-controlled House?
At the municipal level, the City Council has passed some legislation, most notably prohibiting the sale of batteries that don’t meet safety standards, but it’s clearly not enough. We doubt that law can be effectively enforced — when compared to the strong market demand for e-bikes, scooters and mopeds, both legal and illegal, rules wouldn’t seem to stand much chance. You see how well users of these vehicles follow the rules of the road; you think they’re going to observe some law whose immediate importance is less obvious than that of say, a red light?
The better answer would be strict state regulation of the kind called for by Councilman Bob Holden, but its chances are near zero. It was the state, after all, at the city establishment’s urging, that delivered this scourge of “micromobility” devices upon us.
However, everyone at all levels of government must try. Lives are being lost, at home and on the streets. And one personal tip: If it’s electronic, and it’s not UL-certified, don’t buy it. Stay safe.
