It’s vital that Americans of all views have faith in the results of the election we say is Nov. 3 but is actually well underway already. That should be fairly easy in New York City, where relatively few people follow President Trump down rabbit holes about massive voter fraud and mail-in ballot mishaps that seem a little hard to believe when there are no news reports about them. Yet he didn’t make up the fact that about 100,000 people here recently received defective ballots. That story’s quite real, fully acknowledged by the City Board of Elections.
The BOE doesn’t take the blame, of course — that goes to an outside vendor that apparently misprinted them. But do you think that would have happened if the BOE fostered anything approaching a culture of excellence, instead of the incompetence it’s exuded for years?
The June primary was a mess because the BOE wasn’t prepared for the number of absentee ballots it received. True, it got 10 times as many as usual, but everyone knew for months beforehand that it would. It better straighten up over the next month so we can be assured this election is free and fair, and that Trump is proven wrong again.
