Trying to bring some order to the growing chaos and lawlessness on city streets and sidewalks, City Councilman Bob Holden of Maspeth has introduced a bill that would require all those e-bikes and e-scooters you see weaving through traffic to be licensed by the city Department of Transportation.
It got referred to committee. Don’t expect it to ever come out. Councilwoman Joann Ariola of Howard Beach signed onto it, along with three other lawmakers from other boroughs, but that’s it. Bills with five names on them don’t go anywhere in the 51-member Council.
That’s too bad. If nothing else, it would have been fun to see what the New York City license plate the bill would require for all vehicles with motors would have looked like. Of course, even if the measure were magically approved, signed and complied with, we’d still be left with all the mopeds and scooters that are supposed to be registered with the state Department of Motor Vehicles but are not. The past several years have made clear that the powers that be in this town are perfectly content to have illegal motor vehicles all over the place — including on double yellow lines, in bike lanes and on sidewalks. And we’ll just have to deal with the fires caused by the electric varieties’ batteries, such as the one that killed 8-year-old Stephanie Villa Torres in College Point last month.
E-bikes, scooters and mopeds have nothing on cars, trucks and SUVs when it comes to road deaths and injuries, but they definitely take the lead in fires. Another blaze destroyed the e-bike shop in Sunnyside exactly a week ago today.
But hey, we need our food deliveries, officials want to get people out of cars and when there is demand for a product, the free market usually finds a way (see: the war on drugs). So we’re stuck with the legal e-bikes and e-scooters Holden’s bill would regulate, as well as the illegal mopeds that lack their required DMV license plates. There’ll be more stand-up e-scooters, more e-unicycles and so on. Will there ever be enough to garner sufficient support for regulation? Unlikely, but we can hope.
