Borough President Donovan Richards has disappointingly taken the wrong side in opposing two Success Academy charter school co-locations at campuses in Southeast Queens. Richards last week wrote the mayor to express his “strong opposition” to the plans to provide students with a great education ahead of the Panel for Educational Policy’s Jan. 24 vote on the co-locations.
Richards and the co-locations’ other opponents — the United Federation of Teachers, their parent allies and administrators at the schools, the MS 72 building in Rochdale Village and the Springfield Gardens Educational Complex — are playing out the same script Success Academy’s enemies always do.
There’s no room for more kids, they claim — while the buildings are operating at a pathetic 43 percent and 63 percent capacity, respectively. We’ll lose our art room, they say — while that doesn’t happen with other charter co-locations and it’s the Department of Education that decides which rooms Success would get to use anyway. You can’t put elementary school-age students in the same building as high schoolers, they declare — yet it’s been done without a problem 35 times in the city, including six times with Success Academy co-locations, and the high school building already has an early education center in it.
The simple facts are the UFT hates charter schools because they operate without the union’s onerous work rules; the DOE despises them because they outperform regular district schools so drastically; and other critics are just jealous and would rather keep everyone down than see some children soar. Success has hundreds more applicants than it can accommodate.
Richards should be on the side of those striving families who literally must win a lottery to get their children into a Success Academy. He’s from Southeast Queens and repped it on the City Council. There is an obvious need for better education and school choice in the community. There is space in these buildings; there is not space for new buildings. Success can now say that 20,000 kids have thrived in its schools.
It’s a shame Richards is on the wrong side here, but we hope the PEP does right next week and votes for lifting up youngsters from Southeast Queens.
